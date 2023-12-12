The Value, Science, & Policies Surrounding Vaccines

The pandemic gave the country opportunities to make health care more affordable and accessible with a public-private partnership the most demonstrably successful pandemic program. The threat of the coronavirus diminished for many Americans thanks to the COVID vaccines.

What have we learned from the experience? What does the future look like for vaccine science and accessibility? What can innovators and policymakers do today to advance medical progress? Join us Tuesday, December 12, 2023, for a conversation on the value, science, and policies surrounding vaccines. A conversation around the value proposition of vaccines in older adults, the important role preventative health care will play in sustaining the viability of our nation’s healthcare system, and the policies that both sides of the political aisle can support now to reinforce better health outcomes moving forward.

Panelists:

Eric Hargan, Founder and CEO, The Hargan Group

Eric was Deputy Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) from 2017 to 2021, as well as Acting Secretary in 2017-2018. In addition to serving on the Board of Operation Warp Speed, Eric oversaw the set-up and launch of the Provider Relief Fund, the Kidney Health Initiative, and worked with multiple public and private sector entities to facilitate efforts across the entire endeavor in developing vaccines and therapeutics.

Kirsten Axelsen, nonresident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI)

She focuses primarily on domestic and international pharmaceutical policy. In addition to her AEI work, Ms. Axelsen is a consultant to biopharmaceutical and other life science companies. Before joining AEI, Ms. Axelsen worked for over 20 years in the biopharmaceutical industry, both in-house and as a consultant. As vice president for strategy and new business assessment in Pfizer’s Innovative Health and Essential Health units, she oversaw business-development evaluations in the fields of rare disease, oncology, inflammation, immunology, and primary care.

Randall Lutter, Ph.D., senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute

His research focuses on pharmaceutical markets and policy, medical innovation, and regulation. As senior science and regulatory advisor in the Office of the Commissioner at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from 2017 to 2020. Dr. Lutter previously served at FDA from 2003 to 2009, first as chief economist and later as deputy commissioner for policy.

Henry I. Miller, a physician and molecular biologist

He is the Glenn Swogger Distinguished Fellow at the American Council on Science and Health. He was the founding director of the FDA's Office of Biotechnology. From 1994 until 2018, Dr. Miller was the Robert Wesson Fellow in Scientific Philosophy and Public Policy at Stanford University's Hoover Institution.





